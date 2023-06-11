Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Sunday, Rafael Devers (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Yankees.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 60 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .247 with 31 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 103rd in batting average, 133rd in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Devers has gotten at least one hit in 59.7% of his games this season (37 of 62), with multiple hits 20 times (32.3%).
- In 13 games this year, he has gone deep (21.0%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Devers has driven in a run in 31 games this year (50.0%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (19.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (43.5%), including seven multi-run games (11.3%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.276
|AVG
|.211
|.333
|OBP
|.261
|.478
|SLG
|.523
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|10
|26
|RBI
|26
|25/11
|K/BB
|29/6
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.58 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.96 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.96, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
