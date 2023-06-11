The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers hit the field against Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 70 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Boston ranks seventh in the majors with a .425 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank seventh in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Boston has scored 320 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Boston strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.64 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.325 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello (3-4) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Bello has made six starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Bibee 6/8/2023 Guardians L 10-3 Away Matt Dermody Aaron Civale 6/9/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Garrett Whitlock Gerrit Cole 6/10/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies - Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies - Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies - Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Gerrit Cole 6/17/2023 Yankees - Home Brayan Bello Domingo Germán

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.