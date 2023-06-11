Sunday's contest between the New York Yankees (38-28) and the Boston Red Sox (32-33) at Yankee Stadium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Yankees coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (2-6) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (3-4) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox's ATS record is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (three of those contests had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The Red Sox have come away with 16 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston has a mark of 13-18 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston is the sixth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.9 runs per game (320 total).

The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule