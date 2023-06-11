The New York Yankees, including Willie Calhoun and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Red Sox.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is hitting .246 with seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

In 22 of 39 games this year (56.4%) Calhoun has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (20.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 39), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Calhoun has picked up an RBI in 28.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 15 of 39 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .230 AVG .262 .309 OBP .324 .492 SLG .361 8 XBH 4 4 HR 1 9 RBI 7 11/7 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0

