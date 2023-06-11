Sunday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (38-28) squaring off against the Boston Red Sox (32-33) at 7:10 PM ET (on June 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Clarke Schmidt (2-6) for the Yankees and Brayan Bello (3-4) for the Red Sox.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

  • In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Yankees have a record of 2-3.
  • New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Yankees have four wins against the spread in their last five chances.
  • This season, the Yankees have won 28 out of the 45 games, or 62.2%, in which they've been favored.
  • This season New York has won 26 of its 40 games, or 65%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
  • The Yankees have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • New York has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 302.
  • The Yankees have a 3.58 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 6 White Sox L 3-2 Clarke Schmidt vs Lucas Giolito
June 8 White Sox L 6-5 Luis Severino vs Lance Lynn
June 8 White Sox W 3-0 Randy Vasquez vs Mike Clevinger
June 9 Red Sox L 3-2 Gerrit Cole vs Garrett Whitlock
June 10 Red Sox W 3-1 Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck
June 11 Red Sox - Clarke Schmidt vs Brayan Bello
June 13 @ Mets - TBA vs Max Scherzer
June 14 @ Mets - Luis Severino vs Justin Verlander
June 16 @ Red Sox - Gerrit Cole vs Tanner Houck
June 17 @ Red Sox - Domingo Germán vs Brayan Bello
June 18 @ Red Sox - Clarke Schmidt vs James Paxton

