Sunday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (38-28) squaring off against the Boston Red Sox (32-33) at 7:10 PM ET (on June 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Clarke Schmidt (2-6) for the Yankees and Brayan Bello (3-4) for the Red Sox.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Yankees have a record of 2-3.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have four wins against the spread in their last five chances.

This season, the Yankees have won 28 out of the 45 games, or 62.2%, in which they've been favored.

This season New York has won 26 of its 40 games, or 65%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 302.

The Yankees have a 3.58 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule