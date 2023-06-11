Yankees vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 11
Sunday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (38-28) squaring off against the Boston Red Sox (32-33) at 7:10 PM ET (on June 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Clarke Schmidt (2-6) for the Yankees and Brayan Bello (3-4) for the Red Sox.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Yankees have a record of 2-3.
- New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Yankees have four wins against the spread in their last five chances.
- This season, the Yankees have won 28 out of the 45 games, or 62.2%, in which they've been favored.
- This season New York has won 26 of its 40 games, or 65%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- New York has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 302.
- The Yankees have a 3.58 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 6
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Lucas Giolito
|June 8
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Luis Severino vs Lance Lynn
|June 8
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Randy Vasquez vs Mike Clevinger
|June 9
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 10
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck
|June 11
|Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Brayan Bello
|June 13
|@ Mets
|-
|TBA vs Max Scherzer
|June 14
|@ Mets
|-
|Luis Severino vs Justin Verlander
|June 16
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Tanner Houck
|June 17
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Brayan Bello
|June 18
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs James Paxton
