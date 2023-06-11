The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees, on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 102 total home runs.

New York's .421 slugging percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.

The Yankees' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

New York scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (302 total, 4.6 per game).

The Yankees are 27th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 13th in baseball.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.

New York has a 3.58 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.211).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.96 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Schmidt has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Schmidt will try to extend a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 frames per appearance).

In three of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Lucas Giolito 6/8/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Luis Severino Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets - Away - Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Luis Severino Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Brayan Bello 6/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt James Paxton

