How to Watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees, on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Red Sox Player Props
|Yankees vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 102 total home runs.
- New York's .421 slugging percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.
- The Yankees' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
- New York scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (302 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Yankees are 27th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 13th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.
- New York has a 3.58 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.211).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clarke Schmidt (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.96 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Schmidt has two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Schmidt will try to extend a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 frames per appearance).
- In three of his 13 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lucas Giolito
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|Max Scherzer
|6/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Justin Verlander
|6/16/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Houck
|6/17/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Brayan Bello
|6/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|James Paxton
