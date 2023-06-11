When the New York Yankees (38-28) and Boston Red Sox (32-33) match up in the series rubber match at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 11, Clarke Schmidt will get the ball for the Yankees, while the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello to the mound. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Red Sox have +100 odds to upset. The game's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.96 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (3-4, 3.97 ERA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 45 times and won 28, or 62.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 26-14 (65%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 2-3 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have come away with 16 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Red Sox have won 13 of 31 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+225) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+155) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Josh Donaldson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL East +600 - 2nd

