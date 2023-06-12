No. 51-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich will take on No. 106 Lucrezia Stefanini in the Libema Open Round of 32 on Monday, June 12.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Stefanini (+240), Sasnovich is favored with -350 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aliaksandra Sasnovich has a 77.8% chance to win.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich Lucrezia Stefanini -350 Odds to Win Match +240 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 57.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Trends and Insights

Sasnovich was defeated 2-6, 0-6 against Clara Tauson in the Round of 128 of the French Open (her most recent match).

In her most recent match on May 23, 2023, Stefanini lost 2-6, 1-6 versus Maja Chwalinska in the qualifying round of the French Open.

Sasnovich has played 39 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 23.4 games per match.

Sasnovich has played four matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 25.8 games per match.

Stefanini has played 20 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.7 games per match and winning 47.7% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Stefanini has played two matches and averaged 26.5 games per match and 8.8 games per set.

Sasnovich and Stefanini have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.