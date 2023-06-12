Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Lucrezia Stefanini: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Libema Open
No. 51-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich will take on No. 106 Lucrezia Stefanini in the Libema Open Round of 32 on Monday, June 12.
In this Round of 32 matchup versus Stefanini (+240), Sasnovich is favored with -350 odds.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Match Information
- Tournament: The Libema Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, June 12
- Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
- Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
- Court Surface: Grass
Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Aliaksandra Sasnovich has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Aliaksandra Sasnovich
|Lucrezia Stefanini
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+240
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|29.4%
|57.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.3
Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Trends and Insights
- Sasnovich was defeated 2-6, 0-6 against Clara Tauson in the Round of 128 of the French Open (her most recent match).
- In her most recent match on May 23, 2023, Stefanini lost 2-6, 1-6 versus Maja Chwalinska in the qualifying round of the French Open.
- Sasnovich has played 39 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 23.4 games per match.
- Sasnovich has played four matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 25.8 games per match.
- Stefanini has played 20 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.7 games per match and winning 47.7% of those games.
- On grass surfaces, Stefanini has played two matches and averaged 26.5 games per match and 8.8 games per set.
- Sasnovich and Stefanini have not played each other since 2015.
