On Monday, Lin Zhu (No. 40 in the world) faces Alycia Parks (No. 45) in the Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham.

Compared to the underdog Zhu (+110), Parks is the favorite (-145) to make it to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Alycia Parks vs. Lin Zhu Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham

The Viking Open Nottingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alycia Parks vs. Lin Zhu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alycia Parks has a 59.2% chance to win.

Alycia Parks Lin Zhu -145 Odds to Win Match +110 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 54.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alycia Parks vs. Lin Zhu Trends and Insights

Parks is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 60-ranked Marketa Vondrousova, 4-6, 0-6, in the Round of 128 at the French Open.

In the French Open (her most recent tournament), Zhu was defeated in the Round of 128 by No. 52-ranked Lauren Davis, 3-6, 3-6.

In her 38 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Parks has played an average of 22.1 games.

On grass, Parks has played five matches over the past year, totaling 21.0 games per match while winning 47.6% of games.

Zhu is averaging 21.1 games per match in her 36 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.4% of those games.

Zhu is averaging 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set through one match on grass courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Parks and Zhu have not played against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.