In the Round of 32 of the Libema Open on Monday, Alexei Popyrin (ranked No. 85) meets Arthur Rinderknech (No. 78).

Popyrin carries -160 odds to win versus Rinderknech (+125).

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Alexei Popyrin Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Alexei Popyrin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexei Popyrin has a 61.5% chance to win.

Arthur Rinderknech Alexei Popyrin +125 Odds to Win Match -160 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 46.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.2

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Alexei Popyrin Trends and Insights

Rinderknech came up short 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 4-6 against Taylor Fritz in the Round of 64 of the French Open (his most recent match).

In his last match in the Round of 128 of the French Open, Popyrin lost 3-6, 7-6, 1-6, 2-6 against Aslan Karatsev.

Rinderknech has played 37 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 25.3 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

In his two matches on grass over the past year, Rinderknech has played an average of 41.5 games (33.0 in best-of-three matches).

Popyrin has averaged 28.2 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) through his 44 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 49.4% of the games.

In two matches on grass in the past 12 months, Popyrin has averaged 34.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 47.1% of those games.

In the lone match between Rinderknech and Popyrin dating back to 2015, in the Australian Open Round of 128, Rinderknech won 7-5, 4-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Rinderknech and Popyrin have faced off in five sets against each other, with Rinderknech winning three of them.

Rinderknech and Popyrin have matched up in 48 total games, with Rinderknech winning 26 and Popyrin claiming 22.

In one head-to-head match, Rinderknech and Popyrin are averaging 48.0 games and 5.0 sets per match.

