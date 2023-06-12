On Monday, Benjamin Bonzi (No. 66 in the world) takes on Tommy Paul (No. 17) in the Round of 32 of the MercedesCup.

In this Round of 32 matchup against Bonzi (+210), Paul is favored with -275 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Tommy Paul Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Tommy Paul Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 73.3% chance to win.

Benjamin Bonzi Tommy Paul +210 Odds to Win Match -275 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 43.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Tommy Paul Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on April 11, 2023, Bonzi dropped his last match, going down 1-4 (retired) versus Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Paul is coming off a 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 5-7 loss to No. 35-ranked Nicolas Jarry in the Round of 64 at the French Open.

Bonzi has played 42 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.8 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

Bonzi has played 10 matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 24.6 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

Paul has played 61 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 26.1 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.4% of those games.

In 10 matches on grass courts in the past year, Paul has averaged 26.1 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set, winning 55.2% of those games.

Paul has taken down Bonzi each time these two have matched up going back to 2015 (two matches). In their last meeting, Paul took home the win 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 128 of the Miami Open presented by Itau.

In four total sets against one another, Paul has clinched four, while Bonzi has claimed zero.

Paul has defeated Bonzi in 25 of 43 total games between them, good for a 58.1% win rate.

In two matches between Bonzi and Paul, they have played 21.5 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.