Celine Naef vs. Venus Williams: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Libema Open
In the Libema Open Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring Venus Williams against No. 197 Celine Naef.
In the Round of 32, Naef is the favorite against Williams, with -250 odds against the underdog's +190.
Celine Naef vs. Venus Williams Match Information
- Tournament: The Libema Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, June 12
- Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
- Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
- Court Surface: Grass
Celine Naef vs. Venus Williams Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Celine Naef has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Celine Naef
|Venus Williams
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|59.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.9
Celine Naef vs. Venus Williams Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round of the French Open on May 22, 2023 (her most recent match), Naef was defeated by Elizabeth Mandlik 5-7, 3-6.
- Williams is coming off a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7 loss to No. 84-ranked Lin Zhu in the Round of 16 at the ASB Classic.
- Through one match over the past year (across all court surfaces), Naef has played 21.0 games per match and won 38.1% of them.
- Williams is averaging 22.2 games per match through her six matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 41.4% of those games.
- Naef and Williams have not played each other since 2015.
