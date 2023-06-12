In the Libema Open Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring Venus Williams against No. 197 Celine Naef.

In the Round of 32, Naef is the favorite against Williams, with -250 odds against the underdog's +190.

Celine Naef vs. Venus Williams Match Information

  • Tournament: The Libema Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, June 12
  • Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
  • Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
  • Court Surface: Grass

Celine Naef vs. Venus Williams Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Celine Naef has a 71.4% chance to win.

Celine Naef Venus Williams
-250 Odds to Win Match +190
71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5%
59.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.9

Celine Naef vs. Venus Williams Trends and Insights

  • In the qualifying round of the French Open on May 22, 2023 (her most recent match), Naef was defeated by Elizabeth Mandlik 5-7, 3-6.
  • Williams is coming off a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7 loss to No. 84-ranked Lin Zhu in the Round of 16 at the ASB Classic.
  • Through one match over the past year (across all court surfaces), Naef has played 21.0 games per match and won 38.1% of them.
  • Williams is averaging 22.2 games per match through her six matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 41.4% of those games.
  • Naef and Williams have not played each other since 2015.

