In the Libema Open Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring Venus Williams against No. 197 Celine Naef.

In the Round of 32, Naef is the favorite against Williams, with -250 odds against the underdog's +190.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Celine Naef vs. Venus Williams Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celine Naef vs. Venus Williams Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Celine Naef has a 71.4% chance to win.

Celine Naef Venus Williams -250 Odds to Win Match +190 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 59.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Celine Naef vs. Venus Williams Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the French Open on May 22, 2023 (her most recent match), Naef was defeated by Elizabeth Mandlik 5-7, 3-6.

Williams is coming off a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7 loss to No. 84-ranked Lin Zhu in the Round of 16 at the ASB Classic.

Through one match over the past year (across all court surfaces), Naef has played 21.0 games per match and won 38.1% of them.

Williams is averaging 22.2 games per match through her six matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 41.4% of those games.

Naef and Williams have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.