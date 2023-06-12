Christopher O'Connell vs. Daniel Altmaier: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | MercedesCup
In a match scheduled for Monday, Daniel Altmaier (No. 79 in rankings) will meet Christopher O'Connell (No. 77) in the Round of 32 of the MercedesCup.
In this Round of 32 matchup versus Altmaier (+105), O'Connell is favored with -135 odds.
Christopher O'Connell vs. Daniel Altmaier Match Information
- Tournament: The MercedesCup
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, June 12
- Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart
- Location: Stuttgart, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Christopher O'Connell vs. Daniel Altmaier Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher O'Connell has a 57.4% chance to win.
|Christopher O'Connell
|Daniel Altmaier
|-135
|Odds to Win Match
|+105
|57.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|48.8%
|53.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.1
Christopher O'Connell vs. Daniel Altmaier Trends and Insights
- O'Connell is coming off a defeat to No. 112-ranked Taro Daniel, 0-6, 2-6, 4-6, in the Round of 128 at the French Open.
- Altmaier is coming off a 4-6, 3-6, 1-6 defeat at the hands of No. 29-ranked Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 32 at the French Open.
- Through 42 matches over the past year (across all court types), O'Connell has played 24.8 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.0% of them.
- On grass, O'Connell has played two matches over the past year, totaling 17.0 games per match (17.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 58.8% of games.
- Altmaier is averaging 25.3 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 37 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 48.3% of those games.
- In five matches on grass in the past year, Altmaier has averaged 24.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 45.2% of those games.
- This is the first time that O'Connell and Altmaier have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
