In a match scheduled for Monday, Daniel Altmaier (No. 79 in rankings) will meet Christopher O'Connell (No. 77) in the Round of 32 of the MercedesCup.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Altmaier (+105), O'Connell is favored with -135 odds.

Christopher O'Connell vs. Daniel Altmaier Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Christopher O'Connell vs. Daniel Altmaier Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher O'Connell has a 57.4% chance to win.

Christopher O'Connell Daniel Altmaier -135 Odds to Win Match +105 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 53.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.1

Christopher O'Connell vs. Daniel Altmaier Trends and Insights

O'Connell is coming off a defeat to No. 112-ranked Taro Daniel, 0-6, 2-6, 4-6, in the Round of 128 at the French Open.

Altmaier is coming off a 4-6, 3-6, 1-6 defeat at the hands of No. 29-ranked Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 32 at the French Open.

Through 42 matches over the past year (across all court types), O'Connell has played 24.8 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.0% of them.

On grass, O'Connell has played two matches over the past year, totaling 17.0 games per match (17.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 58.8% of games.

Altmaier is averaging 25.3 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 37 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 48.3% of those games.

In five matches on grass in the past year, Altmaier has averaged 24.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 45.2% of those games.

This is the first time that O'Connell and Altmaier have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

