In the Round of 32 of the MercedesCup on Monday, Corentin Moutet (ranked No. 61) meets Aslan Karatsev (No. 62).

In this Round of 32 match, Karatsev is the favorite (-160) against Moutet (+125) .

Corentin Moutet vs. Aslan Karatsev Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Corentin Moutet vs. Aslan Karatsev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aslan Karatsev has a 61.5% chance to win.

Corentin Moutet Aslan Karatsev +125 Odds to Win Match -160 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 47.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.6

Corentin Moutet vs. Aslan Karatsev Trends and Insights

Moutet most recently played on May 31, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the French Open, and the match ended in a 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6 defeat by No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev .

Karatsev most recently played on June 1, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the French Open and was defeated 6-3, 3-6, 5-7, 2-6 by No. 12-ranked Frances Tiafoe.

Through 30 matches over the past year (across all court types), Moutet has played 26.3 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.1% of them.

In the past year, Karatsev has competed in 54 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.8% of the games. He averages 24.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

On grass courts, Karatsev has played three matches and averaged 26.7 games per match (26.7 in best-of-three matches) and 8.9 games per set.

In two head-to-head matches dating back to 2015, Moutet has a 2-0 record versus Karatsev. Their last match, at the 2019 ATP Challenger St. Brieuc, France Men Singles on March 28, 2019, was won by Moutet 6-3, 6-4.

Moutet and Karatsev have faced off in four total sets, with Moutet clinching four of them and Karatsev zero.

Moutet and Karatsev have matched up for 36 total games, and Moutet has won more often, securing 24 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Moutet and Karatsev are averaging 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

