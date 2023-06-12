On Monday, Elise Mertens (No. 28 in the world) meets Eva Lys (No. 156) in the Round of 32 of the Libema Open.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Mertens is the favorite (-1100) against Lys (+600) .

Elise Mertens vs. Eva Lys Match Information

Elise Mertens vs. Eva Lys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elise Mertens has a 91.7% chance to win.

Elise Mertens Eva Lys -1100 Odds to Win Match +600 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.3% 64 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36

Elise Mertens vs. Eva Lys Trends and Insights

Mertens last hit the court on June 4, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the French Open, and the matchup ended in a 6-3, 6-7, 3-6 loss to No. 333-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova .

In the French Open (her last tournament), Lys was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 222-ranked Carolina Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6.

Mertens has played 21.3 games per match in her 51 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In her six matches on grass over the past 12 months, Mertens has played an average of 25.7 games.

Lys has played 24 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 20.8 games per match and winning 51.8% of those games.

Lys is averaging 28.5 games per match and 9.5 games per set through two matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Mertens and Lys have not played each other since 2015.

