On Monday, Brandon Nakashima (No. 45 in the world) faces Emil Ruusuvuori (No. 46) in the Round of 32 of the Libema Open.

Nakashima is getting -120 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 over Ruusuvuori (-105).

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Brandon Nakashima Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Brandon Nakashima Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 54.5% chance to win.

Emil Ruusuvuori Brandon Nakashima -105 Odds to Win Match -120 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 48.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.8

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Brandon Nakashima Trends and Insights

Ruusuvuori came up short 6-7, 3-6, 4-6 versus Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 64 of the French Open (his most recent match).

In the French Open (his previous tournament), Nakashima was eliminated in the Round of 128 by No. 32-ranked Denis Shapovalov, 4-6, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6.

In his 63 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Ruusuvuori has played an average of 24.4 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

Ruusuvuori has played eight matches on grass over the past year, and 27.4 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Nakashima has played 51 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.6% of the games. He averages 25.4 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set.

Nakashima is averaging 29.3 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set in eight matches on grass courts in the past year.

In two head-to-head matches, Ruusuvuori and Nakashima have split 1-1. Ruusuvuori came out on top in their last battle on March 16, 2022, winning 6-3, 6-3.

Ruusuvuori and Nakashima have faced off in five total sets, with Ruusuvuori securing three of them and Nakashima two.

Ruusuvuori and Nakashima have matched up in 46 total games, with Ruusuvuori taking 25 and Nakashima claiming 21.

In two head-to-head matches, Ruusuvuori and Nakashima have averaged 23.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

