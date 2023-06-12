Emina Bektas vs. Dalma Galfi: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Libema Open
In the Round of 32 of the Libema Open on Monday, Dalma Galfi (ranked No. 98) faces Emina Bektas (No. 184).
Galfi is the favorite (-120) in this match, compared to the underdog Bektas, who is -110.
Emina Bektas vs. Dalma Galfi Match Information
- Tournament: The Libema Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, June 12
- Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
- Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
- Court Surface: Grass
Emina Bektas vs. Dalma Galfi Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Dalma Galfi has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Emina Bektas
|Dalma Galfi
|-110
|Odds to Win Match
|-120
|52.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|54.5%
|50.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.6
Emina Bektas vs. Dalma Galfi Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Bektas beat Ankita Raina 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.
- In the French Open (her last tournament), Galfi was defeated in the Round of 128 by No. 41-ranked Varvara Gracheva, 4-6, 6-2, 1-6.
- Bektas has played eight matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 19.6 games per match.
- On grass, Bektas has played four matches over the past year, totaling 21.3 games per match while winning 51.8% of games.
- In her 32 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Galfi is averaging 21.3 games per match and winning 46.7% of those games.
- Galfi is averaging 26.0 games per match and 10.4 games per set through two matches on grass courts in the past year.
- Dating back to 2015, Bektas and Galfi have not played against each other.
