In the Round of 32 of the Libema Open on Monday, Dalma Galfi (ranked No. 98) faces Emina Bektas (No. 184).

Galfi is the favorite (-120) in this match, compared to the underdog Bektas, who is -110.

Emina Bektas vs. Dalma Galfi Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Emina Bektas vs. Dalma Galfi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dalma Galfi has a 54.5% chance to win.

Emina Bektas Dalma Galfi -110 Odds to Win Match -120 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 50.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.6

Emina Bektas vs. Dalma Galfi Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Bektas beat Ankita Raina 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

In the French Open (her last tournament), Galfi was defeated in the Round of 128 by No. 41-ranked Varvara Gracheva, 4-6, 6-2, 1-6.

Bektas has played eight matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 19.6 games per match.

On grass, Bektas has played four matches over the past year, totaling 21.3 games per match while winning 51.8% of games.

In her 32 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Galfi is averaging 21.3 games per match and winning 46.7% of those games.

Galfi is averaging 26.0 games per match and 10.4 games per set through two matches on grass courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Bektas and Galfi have not played against each other.

