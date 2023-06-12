On Monday, Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 23 in the world) faces Evgeniya Rodina (No. 324) in the Round of 32 of the Libema Open.

In the Round of 32, Alexandrova is favored over Rodina, with -1200 odds against the underdog's +650.

Evgeniya Rodina vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Evgeniya Rodina vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 92.3% chance to win.

Evgeniya Rodina Ekaterina Alexandrova +650 Odds to Win Match -1200 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 92.3% 30.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 69.5

Evgeniya Rodina vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Trends and Insights

Rodina most recently played on April 4, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Credit One Charleston Open, and the match finished in a 3-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 51-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez .

In her most recent match in the Round of 32 of the French Open, Alexandrova lost 7-5, 4-6, 5-7 versus Beatriz Haddad Maia.

In her 10 matches over the past year across all court types, Rodina has played an average of 18.4 games.

Alexandrova is averaging 22.1 games per match through her 44 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 54.7% of those games.

In four matches on grass in the past year, Alexandrova has averaged 19.8 games per match and 8.8 games per set, winning 58.2% of those games.

Rodina and Alexandrova have not competed against each other since 2015.

