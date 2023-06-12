In the MercedesCup Round of 32 on Monday, Feliciano Lopez meets No. 126 Yosuke Watanuki.

Watanuki is favored (-350) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Lopez, who is +240.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Feliciano Lopez vs. Yosuke Watanuki Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Feliciano Lopez vs. Yosuke Watanuki Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yosuke Watanuki has a 77.8% chance to win.

Feliciano Lopez Yosuke Watanuki +240 Odds to Win Match -350 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 36 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Feliciano Lopez vs. Yosuke Watanuki Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, Lopez was defeated by No. 99-ranked David Goffin, 6-7, 7-6, 0-6, in the Round of 64.

Watanuki beat Benjamin Hassan 7-5, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Lopez has played 27.1 games per match (27.3 in best-of-three matches) in his nine matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his four matches on grass over the past year, Lopez has played an average of 26.3 games (26.3 in best-of-three matches).

Watanuki has played 25 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.2 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.3% of those games.

This is the first time that Lopez and Watanuki have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.