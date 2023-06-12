At the moment the New York Giants have been given +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

New York Betting Insights

New York went 13-4-0 ATS last season.

Last season, seven Giants games hit the over.

New York totaled 333.9 yards per game offensively last year (18th in NFL), and it gave up 358.2 yards per game (25th) on the other side of the ball.

The Giants had five wins at home last year and four on the road.

New York posted a 3-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5-1 record as underdogs.

The Giants were 4-7-1 in the NFC, including 1-4-1 in the NFC East.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones had 15 TD passes and five interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 67.2% of his throws for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game).

In addition, Jones ran for 708 yards and seven TDs.

In 16 games, Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 TDs.

In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 catches for 338 yards.

In 17 games a season ago, Parris Campbell had 63 catches for 623 yards (36.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

In the passing game, Darius Slayton scored two TDs, catching 46 balls for 724 yards (45.3 per game).

Bobby Okereke delivered 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Cowboys September 10 1 - +1600 @ Cardinals September 17 2 - +20000 @ 49ers September 21 3 - +900 Seahawks October 2 4 - +3000 @ Dolphins October 8 5 - +2500 @ Bills October 15 6 - +800 Commanders October 22 7 - +8000 Jets October 29 8 - +1600 @ Raiders November 5 9 - +8000 @ Cowboys November 12 10 - +1600 @ Commanders November 19 11 - +8000 Patriots November 26 12 - +5000 Packers December 11 14 - +6600 @ Saints December 17 15 - +3000 @ Eagles December 25 16 - +700 Rams December 31 17 - +8000 Eagles January 7 18 - +700

Odds are current as of June 12 at 7:20 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.