In the Libema Open Round of 32 on Monday, No. 120-ranked Greet Minnen meets No. 123 Jessika Ponchet.

In the Round of 32, Minnen is the favorite against Ponchet, with -275 odds compared to the underdog's +210.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Greet Minnen vs. Jessika Ponchet Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Greet Minnen vs. Jessika Ponchet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Greet Minnen has a 73.3% chance to win.

Greet Minnen Jessika Ponchet -275 Odds to Win Match +210 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 56.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Greet Minnen vs. Jessika Ponchet Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the French Open, Minnen was beaten by No. 144-ranked Dayana Yastremska, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, in the qualifying round.

In her most recent match on May 28, 2023, Ponchet came up short 0-6, 2-6 versus Nadia Podoroska in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Minnen has played 11 matches over the past year across all court types, and 22.3 games per match.

Minnen has played four matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 19.0 games per match.

In her 12 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Ponchet is averaging 19.3 games per match while winning 45.7% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Ponchet has played three matches and averaged 20.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

In the lone match between Minnen and Ponchet dating back to 2015, in the WTA 125K Angers, France Women Singles 2022 Round of 16, Ponchet was victorious 7-5, 6-2.

In two total sets against each other, Ponchet has won two, while Minnen has claimed zero.

Ponchet and Minnen have competed in 20 total games, and Ponchet has won more often, capturing 13 of them.

Minnen and Ponchet have faced off one time, averaging 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.