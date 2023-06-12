On Monday, Oscar Otte (No. 120 in the world) takes on Gregoire Barrere (No. 58) in the Round of 32 of the MercedesCup.

Against the underdog Barrere (+110), Otte is favored (-145) to advance to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Gregoire Barrere vs. Oscar Otte Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Gregoire Barrere vs. Oscar Otte Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Oscar Otte has a 59.2% chance to win.

Gregoire Barrere Oscar Otte +110 Odds to Win Match -145 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 43.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Gregoire Barrere vs. Oscar Otte Trends and Insights

Barrere was defeated 2-6, 7-6, 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 against Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 128 of the French Open (his last match).

In his most recent match on May 28, 2023, Otte was defeated 5-7, 6-4, 1-6, 6-7 versus Alexander Shevchenko in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Barrere has played 37 matches over the past year across all court types, and 24.7 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his one match on grass over the past 12 months, Barrere has played an average of 16.0 games (16.0 in best-of-three matches).

Otte has played 36 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 25.1 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.2% of those games.

In eight matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Otte has averaged 22.9 games per match (26.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 51.9% of those games.

Barrere and Otte have played two times dating back to 2015, and Barrere has a 2-0 advantage, including a 7-6, 7-5 victory in their most recent meeting on September 21, 2022 at the Moselle Open.

In four total sets against each other, Barrere has clinched four, while Otte has secured zero.

Barrere has the edge in 50 total games versus Otte, capturing 28 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Barrere and Otte are averaging 25.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.