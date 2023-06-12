Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Yankees.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Discover More About This Game
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 17 doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .281.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 30 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- In 6.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (35.4%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (8.3%).
- He has scored in 25.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.321
|AVG
|.244
|.394
|OBP
|.278
|.543
|SLG
|.337
|14
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|8
|23/10
|K/BB
|31/3
|4
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Seabold gets the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.10 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .265 against him.
