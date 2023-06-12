At +1600, the New York Jets are No. 6 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of June 18.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

New York Betting Insights

New York covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of five Jets games last season hit the over.

New York ranked 25th in total offense this season (318.2 yards per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 318.2 yards allowed per game.

The Jets collected three wins at home last year and four away.

New York won just two games as favorites (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.

In the AFC East the Jets won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Jets Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers passed for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), completing 64.6% of his passes, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Rodgers scored one touchdown and accumulated 94 yards.

Garrett Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

In 15 games a season ago, Allen Lazard had 60 receptions for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

In nine games, Zach Wilson passed for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.5%.

C.J. Mosley had one interception to go with 158 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended last year.

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds Bills September 11 1 - +800 @ Cowboys September 17 2 - +1600 Patriots September 24 3 - +5000 Chiefs October 1 4 - +650 @ Broncos October 8 5 - +4000 Eagles October 15 6 - +700 @ Giants October 29 8 - +5000 Chargers November 6 9 - +3000 @ Raiders November 12 10 - +8000 @ Bills November 19 11 - +800 Dolphins November 24 12 - +2500 Falcons December 3 13 - +8000 Texans December 10 14 - +15000 @ Dolphins December 17 15 - +2500 Commanders December 24 16 - +8000 @ Browns December 28 17 - +3000 @ Patriots January 7 18 - +5000

