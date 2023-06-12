Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +1600, the New York Jets are No. 6 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of June 18.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +250
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600
New York Betting Insights
- New York covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- A total of five Jets games last season hit the over.
- New York ranked 25th in total offense this season (318.2 yards per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 318.2 yards allowed per game.
- The Jets collected three wins at home last year and four away.
- New York won just two games as favorites (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.
- In the AFC East the Jets won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 5-7.
Jets Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers passed for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), completing 64.6% of his passes, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- On the ground, Rodgers scored one touchdown and accumulated 94 yards.
- Garrett Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 15 games a season ago, Allen Lazard had 60 receptions for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns.
- In nine games, Zach Wilson passed for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.5%.
- C.J. Mosley had one interception to go with 158 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended last year.
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|Bills
|September 11
|1
|-
|+800
|@ Cowboys
|September 17
|2
|-
|+1600
|Patriots
|September 24
|3
|-
|+5000
|Chiefs
|October 1
|4
|-
|+650
|@ Broncos
|October 8
|5
|-
|+4000
|Eagles
|October 15
|6
|-
|+700
|@ Giants
|October 29
|8
|-
|+5000
|Chargers
|November 6
|9
|-
|+3000
|@ Raiders
|November 12
|10
|-
|+8000
|@ Bills
|November 19
|11
|-
|+800
|Dolphins
|November 24
|12
|-
|+2500
|Falcons
|December 3
|13
|-
|+8000
|Texans
|December 10
|14
|-
|+15000
|@ Dolphins
|December 17
|15
|-
|+2500
|Commanders
|December 24
|16
|-
|+8000
|@ Browns
|December 28
|17
|-
|+3000
|@ Patriots
|January 7
|18
|-
|+5000
