No. 76-ranked Jule Niemeier will meet No. 180 Heather Watson in the Viking Open Nottingham Round of 32 on Monday, June 12.

In the Round of 32, Niemeier is the favorite against Watson, with -155 odds compared to the underdog's +120.

Jule Niemeier vs. Heather Watson Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham

The Viking Open Nottingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Jule Niemeier vs. Heather Watson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jule Niemeier has a 60.8% chance to win.

Jule Niemeier Heather Watson -155 Odds to Win Match +120 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 52.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.1

Jule Niemeier vs. Heather Watson Trends and Insights

Niemeier was defeated 3-6, 4-6 against Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 128 of the French Open (her last match).

Watson advanced to the Round of 32 by beating Amelia Rajecki 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday.

Through 36 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Niemeier has played 22.3 games per match and won 49.1% of them.

Niemeier has played eight matches on grass over the past year, and 22.4 games per match.

Watson has played 29 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 22.1 games per match and winning 50.1% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Watson has played seven matches and averaged 23.7 games per match and 10.4 games per set.

Niemeier and Watson each have one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on July 3, 2022, with Niemeier claiming the victory 6-2, 6-4.

In five total sets against each other, Niemeier has won three, while Watson has secured two.

Niemeier and Watson have matched up in 48 total games, with Niemeier taking 27 and Watson securing 21.

Watson and Niemeier have squared off two times, and they have averaged 24.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

