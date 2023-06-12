In a match slated for Monday, Alize Cornet (No. 62 in rankings) will meet Katie Swan (No. 162) in the Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham.

In this Round of 32 match versus Cornet (-110), Swan is favored to win with -115 odds.

Katie Swan vs. Alize Cornet Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham

The Viking Open Nottingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Katie Swan vs. Alize Cornet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Katie Swan has a 53.5% chance to win.

Katie Swan Alize Cornet -115 Odds to Win Match -110 53.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 49.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.5

Katie Swan vs. Alize Cornet Trends and Insights

Swan last played on May 23, 2023 in the qualifying round of the French Open, and the match finished in a 4-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 126-ranked Clara Tauson .

Cornet most recently played on May 28, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the French Open and was defeated 3-6, 4-6 by No. 37-ranked Camila Giorgi.

Swan has played 17 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 20.2 games per match.

In her five matches on grass over the past year, Swan has played an average of 22.6 games.

In her 40 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Cornet is averaging 22.4 games per match and winning 50.9% of those games.

Cornet is averaging 23.0 games per match and 9.9 games per set in nine matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Swan and Cornet have not matched up against each other since 2015.

