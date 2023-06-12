In the Libema Open Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 57-ranked Catherine McNally versus No. 92 Katie Volynets.

In this Round of 32 match against Volynets (+170), McNally is favored to win with -225 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Katie Volynets vs. Catherine McNally Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Katie Volynets vs. Catherine McNally Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Catherine McNally has a 69.2% chance to win.

Katie Volynets Catherine McNally +170 Odds to Win Match -225 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 44.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Katie Volynets vs. Catherine McNally Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 28, 2023 (her last match), Volynets lost to Liudmila Samsonova 0-6, 1-6.

McNally most recently played on May 11, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia and was defeated 4-6, 3-6 by No. 38-ranked Marie Bouzkova.

In her 28 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Volynets has played an average of 22.5 games.

On grass, Volynets has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 18.0 games per match while winning 50.0% of games.

McNally is averaging 22.8 games per match in her 34 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 52.6% of those games.

In five matches on grass in the past 12 months, McNally has averaged 22.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set, winning 51.4% of those games.

Going back to 2015, McNally and Volynets have met three times, and McNally is 3-0, including a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 win for McNally at the Trophee Lagardere on May 20, 2023, the last time these two squared off.

McNally and Volynets have squared off in eight sets against on another, with McNally claiming six of them.

McNally and Volynets have matched up in 65 total games, with McNally taking 43 and Volynets securing 22.

In three matches between Volynets and McNally, they have played 21.7 games and 2.7 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.