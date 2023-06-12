In the Round of 32 of the Libema Open on Monday, Lena Papadakis (ranked No. 315) takes on Liudmila Samsonova (No. 15).

In this Round of 32 match, Samsonova is favored (-3000) versus Papadakis (+1000) .

Lena Papadakis vs. Liudmila Samsonova Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Lena Papadakis vs. Liudmila Samsonova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has a 96.8% chance to win.

Lena Papadakis Liudmila Samsonova +1000 Odds to Win Match -3000 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 96.8% 25.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 74.4

Lena Papadakis vs. Liudmila Samsonova Trends and Insights

Papadakis defeated Taylah Preston 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Samsonova last played on May 31, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the French Open and was taken down 6-4, 5-7, 5-7 by No. 333-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

In her three matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Papadakis has played an average of 20.7 games.

Samsonova has averaged 20.9 games per match in her 49 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 56.3% of the games.

In three matches on grass courts in the past year, Samsonova has averaged 23.7 games per match and 10.1 games per set, winning 47.9% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Papadakis and Samsonova have not matched up on the court.

