In the Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham on Monday, Beatriz Haddad Maia (ranked No. 14) meets Lesia Tsurenko (No. 66).

Haddad Maia has -150 odds to win against Tsurenko (+115).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham

The Viking Open Nottingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Beatriz Haddad Maia has a 60.0% chance to win.

Lesia Tsurenko Beatriz Haddad Maia +115 Odds to Win Match -150 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Trends and Insights

Tsurenko is coming off a loss to Iga Swiatek in the Round of 16 at the French Open, falling 1-5 (retired).

Haddad Maia last played on June 8, 2023 in the semifinals of the French Open and was defeated 2-6, 6-7 by No. 1-ranked Swiatek.

Tsurenko has played 52 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 19.2 games per match.

In her 12 matches on grass over the past 12 months, Tsurenko has played an average of 20.9 games.

In her 60 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Haddad Maia is averaging 22.2 games per match while winning 52.4% of those games.

On grass courts, Haddad Maia has played 12 matches and averaged 20.0 games per match and 10.4 games per set.

Tsurenko and Haddad Maia have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.