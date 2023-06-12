In a match scheduled for Monday, Kimberly Birrell (No. 110 in rankings) will take on Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (No. 210) in the Round of 32 of the Libema Open.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Birrell is the favorite (-165) against Pattinama Kerkhove (+130) .

Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove vs. Kimberly Birrell Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove vs. Kimberly Birrell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kimberly Birrell has a 62.3% chance to win.

Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove Kimberly Birrell +130 Odds to Win Match -165 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 50.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.1

Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove vs. Kimberly Birrell Trends and Insights

Pattinama Kerkhove was defeated 3-6, 6-4, 3-6 versus Elina Avanesyan in the qualifying round of the French Open (her last match).

In the French Open (her last tournament), Birrell was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 124-ranked Leolia Jeanjean, 4-6, 7-6, 3-6.

In her 11 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Pattinama Kerkhove has played an average of 24.5 games.

In her five matches on grass over the past 12 months, Pattinama Kerkhove has played an average of 25.4 games.

In the past 12 months, Birrell has played 28 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.8% of the games. She averages 20.8 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

In two matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Birrell has averaged 17.0 games per match and 8.5 games per set, winning 29.4% of those games.

On January 3, 2022, Pattinama Kerkhove and Birrell matched up in the Melbourne Summer Set 1 qualifying round. Pattinama Kerkhove came out on top 6-4, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Pattinama Kerkhove has won two versus Birrell (100.0%), while Birrell has claimed zero.

Pattinama Kerkhove has bettered Birrell in 12 of 20 total games between them, good for a 60.0% winning percentage.

Birrell and Pattinama Kerkhove have faced off one time, and they have averaged 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

