Lorenzo Musetti vs. Borna Gojo: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | MercedesCup
In the Round of 32 of the MercedesCup on Monday, Borna Gojo (ranked No. 111) takes on Lorenzo Musetti (No. 17).
With -140 odds, Musetti is the favorite against Gojo (+110) for this matchup.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Borna Gojo Match Information
- Tournament: The MercedesCup
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, June 12
- Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart
- Location: Stuttgart, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Borna Gojo Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 58.3% chance to win.
|Lorenzo Musetti
|Borna Gojo
|-140
|Odds to Win Match
|+110
|58.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|47.6%
|50.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.2
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Borna Gojo Trends and Insights
- In his last tournament, the French Open, Musetti was eliminated by No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 3-6, 2-6, 2-6, in the Round of 16.
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Gojo clinched a victory against No. 209-ranked Antoine Bellier, winning 5-7, 7-6, 6-4.
- In his 58 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Musetti has played an average of 23.5 games (21.4 in best-of-three matches).
- On grass, Musetti has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.0 games per match (9.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 36.8% of games.
- Gojo has played 25 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 26.0 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.9% of those games.
- In one match on grass courts in the past 12 months, Gojo has averaged 32.0 games per match (32.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set, winning 43.8% of those games.
- Musetti and Gojo have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.