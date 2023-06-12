In the Round of 32 of the MercedesCup on Monday, Borna Gojo (ranked No. 111) takes on Lorenzo Musetti (No. 17).

With -140 odds, Musetti is the favorite against Gojo (+110) for this matchup.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Borna Gojo Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Borna Gojo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 58.3% chance to win.

Lorenzo Musetti Borna Gojo -140 Odds to Win Match +110 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 50.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.2

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Borna Gojo Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the French Open, Musetti was eliminated by No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 3-6, 2-6, 2-6, in the Round of 16.

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Gojo clinched a victory against No. 209-ranked Antoine Bellier, winning 5-7, 7-6, 6-4.

In his 58 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Musetti has played an average of 23.5 games (21.4 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Musetti has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.0 games per match (9.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 36.8% of games.

Gojo has played 25 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 26.0 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.9% of those games.

In one match on grass courts in the past 12 months, Gojo has averaged 32.0 games per match (32.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set, winning 43.8% of those games.

Musetti and Gojo have not played each other since 2015.

