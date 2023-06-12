In the Round of 32 of the MercedesCup on Monday, Lorenzo Sonego (ranked No. 48) takes on Matteo Berrettini (No. 20).

Berrettini has -160 odds to earn a win against Sonego (+125).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Matteo Berrettini Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Matteo Berrettini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Berrettini has a 61.5% chance to win.

Lorenzo Sonego Matteo Berrettini +125 Odds to Win Match -160 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 45.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Matteo Berrettini Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the French Open on June 4, 2023 (his last match), Sonego was defeated by Karen Khachanov 6-1, 4-6, 6-7, 1-6.

Berrettini is coming off a loss in the at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, losing - (retired) to Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune.

Sonego has played 26.0 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 57 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Sonego has played six matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 32.7 games per match (28.7 in best-of-three matches).

Berrettini has played 32 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.7 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.7% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Berrettini has played seven matches and averaged 23.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set.

Berrettini and Sonego have met two times dating back to 2015, and Berrettini has been the victor each time, including 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in their last meeting on June 10, 2022 at the MercedesCup.

Berrettini has claimed four sets against Sonego (good for a 80.0% win percentage), compared to Sonego's one.

Berrettini has beaten Sonego in 27 of 48 total games between them, good for a 56.2% winning percentage.

In their two matches against each other, Sonego and Berrettini are averaging 24.0 games and 2.5 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.