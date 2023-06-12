On Monday, Mackenzie McDonald (No. 59 in the world) faces Ilya Ivashka (No. 73) in the Round of 32 of the Libema Open.

Ivashka is favored (-140) in this match, compared to the underdog McDonald, who is +110.

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Ilya Ivashka Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Ilya Ivashka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ilya Ivashka has a 58.3% chance to win.

Mackenzie McDonald Ilya Ivashka +110 Odds to Win Match -140 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 48.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.3

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Ilya Ivashka Trends and Insights

McDonald was defeated 4-6, 5-7, 4-6 versus Sebastian Korda in the Round of 128 of the French Open (his last match).

Ivashka is coming off a 1-6, 7-5, 1-6, 3-6 defeat to No. 19-ranked Alex de Minaur in the Round of 128 at the French Open.

Through 55 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), McDonald has played 24.6 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.1% of them.

On grass, McDonald has played six matches over the past year, totaling 29.2 games per match (26.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.3% of games.

In the past year, Ivashka has played 47 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.9% of the games. He averages 26.0 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

On grass surfaces, Ivashka has played four matches and averaged 22.5 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Ivashka holds a 4-2 record against McDonald. Their last meeting on June 7, 2022, at the Libema Open, was won by Ivashka 6-3, 6-7, 6-1.

Ivashka has claimed eight sets versus McDonald (good for a 53.3% win percentage), compared to McDonald's seven.

Ivashka and McDonald have matched up for 146 total games, and Ivashka has won more often, capturing 80 of them.

McDonald and Ivashka have played six times, averaging 24.3 games and 2.5 sets per match.

