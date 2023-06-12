On Monday, Madison Brengle (No. 95 in the world) faces Camila Giorgi (No. 37) in the Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Giorgi is favored (-450) versus Brengle (+310) .

Madison Brengle vs. Camila Giorgi Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham

The Viking Open Nottingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Madison Brengle vs. Camila Giorgi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Camila Giorgi has an 81.8% chance to win.

Madison Brengle Camila Giorgi +310 Odds to Win Match -450 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 37.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.9

Madison Brengle vs. Camila Giorgi Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 28, 2023 (her most recent match), Brengle lost to Mayar Sherif 3-6, 1-6.

In her last match, which was slated for May 31, 2023 at the French Open, Giorgi was eliminated against Jessica Pegula via walkover.

In her 30 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Brengle has played an average of 21.2 games.

On grass, Brengle has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.0 games per match while winning 39.1% of games.

Giorgi has played 38 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.9 games per match and winning 52.2% of those games.

On grass courts, Giorgi has played eight matches and averaged 20.4 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

This is the first time that Brengle and Giorgi have matched up in the last five years.

