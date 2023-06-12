Madison Brengle vs. Camila Giorgi: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Viking Open Nottingham
On Monday, Madison Brengle (No. 95 in the world) faces Camila Giorgi (No. 37) in the Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham.
In this Round of 32 matchup, Giorgi is favored (-450) versus Brengle (+310) .
Madison Brengle vs. Camila Giorgi Match Information
- Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, June 12
- Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre
- Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Madison Brengle vs. Camila Giorgi Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Camila Giorgi has an 81.8% chance to win.
|Madison Brengle
|Camila Giorgi
|+310
|Odds to Win Match
|-450
|24.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|81.8%
|37.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|62.9
Madison Brengle vs. Camila Giorgi Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 28, 2023 (her most recent match), Brengle lost to Mayar Sherif 3-6, 1-6.
- In her last match, which was slated for May 31, 2023 at the French Open, Giorgi was eliminated against Jessica Pegula via walkover.
- In her 30 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Brengle has played an average of 21.2 games.
- On grass, Brengle has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.0 games per match while winning 39.1% of games.
- Giorgi has played 38 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.9 games per match and winning 52.2% of those games.
- On grass courts, Giorgi has played eight matches and averaged 20.4 games per match and 9.6 games per set.
- This is the first time that Brengle and Giorgi have matched up in the last five years.
