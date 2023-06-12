In the Round of 32 of the Libema Open on Monday, Marc-Andrea Huesler (ranked No. 84) faces Maxime Cressy (No. 44).

In this Round of 32 matchup, Cressy is the favorite (-250) against Huesler (+180) .

Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Maxime Cressy Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Maxime Cressy Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maxime Cressy has a 71.4% chance to win.

Marc-Andrea Huesler Maxime Cressy +180 Odds to Win Match -250 35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 43.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.2

Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Maxime Cressy Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 29, 2023 (his last match), Huesler was dropped by Daniel Altmaier 3-6, 4-6, 4-6.

In his last match on May 28, 2023, Cressy lost 4-6, 6-7, 2-6 against Sebastian Ofner in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Through 52 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Huesler has played 27.5 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.6% of them.

In his seven matches on grass over the past 12 months, Huesler has played an average of 31.3 games (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

Cressy has averaged 27.2 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 52 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.2% of the games.

In 14 matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Cressy has averaged 28.9 games per match (26.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set, winning 54.7% of those games.

Huesler and Cressy have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon qualifying round. Cressy was victorious in that matchup 6-3, 6-7, 6-4.

In three total sets against each other, Cressy has won two, while Huesler has secured one.

Cressy has beaten Huesler in 18 of 32 total games between them, good for a 56.2% win rate.

Cressy and Huesler have matched up one time, and they have averaged 32.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

