In a match slated for Monday, Jiri Lehecka (No. 41 in rankings) will meet Marcos Giron (No. 75) in the Round of 32 of the MercedesCup.

Giron is the favorite (-160) in this match, compared to the underdog Lehecka, who is +125.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Marcos Giron vs. Jiri Lehecka Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marcos Giron vs. Jiri Lehecka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marcos Giron has a 61.5% chance to win.

Marcos Giron Jiri Lehecka -160 Odds to Win Match +125 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 53.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marcos Giron vs. Jiri Lehecka Trends and Insights

Giron came up short 2-6, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6 against Nicolas Jarry in the Round of 32 of the French Open (his last match).

In his most recent match on June 1, 2023, Lehecka was defeated 2-6, 3-6, 2-6 versus Giron in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Giron has played 24.8 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 56 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On grass, Giron has played six matches over the past 12 months, totaling 31.5 games per match (32.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.7% of games.

In the past 12 months, Lehecka has played 50 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.8% of the games. He averages 25.3 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set.

On grass surfaces, Lehecka has played two matches and averaged 42.0 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.

In two head-to-head meetings, Giron and Lehecka have split 1-1. Giron claimed their most recent clash on June 1, 2023, winning 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Giron and Lehecka have faced off in five total sets, with Giron clinching three of them and Lehecka two.

Giron has taken 26 games (56.5% win rate) against Lehecka, who has claimed 20 games.

In their two matches against each other, Giron and Lehecka are averaging 23.0 games and 2.5 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.