In the Viking Open Nottingham Round of 32 on Monday, No. 8-ranked Maria Sakkari faces No. 64 Xiyu Wang.

Sakkari is getting -350 odds to win against Wang (+240).

Maria Sakkari vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham

The Viking Open Nottingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Maria Sakkari vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 77.8% chance to win.

Maria Sakkari Xiyu Wang -350 Odds to Win Match +240 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 63.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.5

Maria Sakkari vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights

Sakkari last competed on May 28, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the French Open, and the matchup finished in a 6-7, 5-7 loss to No. 43-ranked Karolina Muchova .

Wang last played on May 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the French Open and was defeated 6-7, 6-4, 4-6 by No. 5-ranked Caroline Garcia.

In her 52 matches over the past year across all court types, Sakkari has played an average of 23.5 games.

On grass, Sakkari has played eight matches over the past year, totaling 21.5 games per match while winning 57.6% of games.

Wang has played 42 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 23.4 games per match and winning 49.1% of those games.

Wang is averaging 17.0 games per match and 8.5 games per set in one match on grass courts in the past 12 months.

In the lone match between Sakkari and Wang dating back to 2015, in the US Open Round of 64, Wang came out on top 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Wang and Sakkari have squared off in three total sets, with Wang taking two of them and Sakkari one.

Wang has won 17 games (51.5% win rate) against Sakkari, who has secured 16 games.

Wang and Sakkari have played one time, and they have averaged 33.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

