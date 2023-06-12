Yibing Wu (No. 54) will meet Nick Kyrgios (No. 26) in the Round of 32 of the MercedesCup on Monday, June 12.

Kyrgios is getting -450 odds to earn a win versus Wu (+310).

Nick Kyrgios vs. Yibing Wu Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Nick Kyrgios vs. Yibing Wu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nick Kyrgios has an 81.8% chance to win.

Nick Kyrgios Yibing Wu -450 Odds to Win Match +310 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4% 63.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.8

Nick Kyrgios vs. Yibing Wu Trends and Insights

In the of the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships on October 7, 2022, Kyrgios came up short in his most recent match, going down - (retired) versus Taylor Fritz.

Wu most recently played on May 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the French Open and was taken down 6-7, 1-6, 1-6 by No. 24-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut.

Kyrgios has played 27.1 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 34 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his 14 matches on grass over the past year, Kyrgios has played an average of 29.3 games (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

Wu has played 26 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 26.8 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.1% of those games.

Kyrgios and Wu have not competed against each other since 2015.

