Polina Kudermetova vs. Yue Yuan: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Libema Open
Yue Yuan (No. 116) will meet Polina Kudermetova (No. 142) in the Round of 32 of the Libema Open on Monday, June 12.
Yuan is favored (-120) in this match, compared to the underdog Kudermetova, who is -110.
Polina Kudermetova vs. Yue Yuan Match Information
- Tournament: The Libema Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, June 12
- Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
- Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
- Court Surface: Grass
Polina Kudermetova vs. Yue Yuan Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Yue Yuan has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Polina Kudermetova
|Yue Yuan
|-110
|Odds to Win Match
|-120
|52.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|54.5%
|51.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.9
Polina Kudermetova vs. Yue Yuan Trends and Insights
- In her previous tournament, the French Open, Kudermetova was defeated by No. 143-ranked Mirra Andreeva, 1-6, 4-6, in the qualifying round.
- Yuan most recently played on May 24, 2023 in the qualifying round of the French Open and was defeated 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 by No. 189-ranked Mai Hontama.
- Kudermetova has played 18.4 games per match in her seven matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- Yuan has averaged 21.3 games per match through her 16 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 49.4% of the games.
- In four matches on grass courts in the past year, Yuan has averaged 19.5 games per match and 13.0 games per set, winning 44.9% of those games.
- This is the first time that Kudermetova and Yuan have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
