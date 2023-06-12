Yue Yuan (No. 116) will meet Polina Kudermetova (No. 142) in the Round of 32 of the Libema Open on Monday, June 12.

Yuan is favored (-120) in this match, compared to the underdog Kudermetova, who is -110.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Polina Kudermetova vs. Yue Yuan Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Polina Kudermetova vs. Yue Yuan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yue Yuan has a 54.5% chance to win.

Polina Kudermetova Yue Yuan -110 Odds to Win Match -120 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 51.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Polina Kudermetova vs. Yue Yuan Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the French Open, Kudermetova was defeated by No. 143-ranked Mirra Andreeva, 1-6, 4-6, in the qualifying round.

Yuan most recently played on May 24, 2023 in the qualifying round of the French Open and was defeated 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 by No. 189-ranked Mai Hontama.

Kudermetova has played 18.4 games per match in her seven matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Yuan has averaged 21.3 games per match through her 16 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 49.4% of the games.

In four matches on grass courts in the past year, Yuan has averaged 19.5 games per match and 13.0 games per set, winning 44.9% of those games.

This is the first time that Kudermetova and Yuan have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.