In the Round of 32 of the Libema Open on Monday, Ashlyn Krueger (ranked No. 163) faces Rebecca Peterson (No. 87).

In this Round of 32 match, Peterson is favored (-210) against Krueger (+160) .

Rebecca Peterson vs. Ashlyn Krueger Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Rebecca Peterson vs. Ashlyn Krueger Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Rebecca Peterson has a 67.7% chance to win.

Rebecca Peterson Ashlyn Krueger -210 Odds to Win Match +160 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 56.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.7

Rebecca Peterson vs. Ashlyn Krueger Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the French Open on June 1, 2023 (her last match), Peterson was dropped by Xinyu Wang 6-7, 2-6.

Krueger last played on May 26, 2023 in the qualifying round of the French Open and was taken down 6-7, 5-7 by No. 202-ranked Storm Sanders.

Peterson has played 28 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.3 games per match.

On grass, Peterson has played one match over the past 12 months, totaling 27.0 games per match while winning 51.9% of games.

Krueger has averaged 21.0 games per match through her 21 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.0% of the games.

This is the first time that Peterson and Krueger have matched up in the last five years.

