Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (33-33) will face off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (27-40) at Fenway Park on Monday, June 12. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Rockies have +200 odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: James Paxton - BOS (2-1, 3.81 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (1-2, 5.10 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 13 (56.5%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Red Sox were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only one time over the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Rockies have come away with 24 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+135) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (-105) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+135)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 5th Win AL East +10000 - 5th

