The Boston Red Sox (33-33) host the Colorado Rockies (27-40) to open a three-game series at Fenway Park, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Monday. The Red Sox are coming off a series victory over the Yankees, and the Rockies a series loss to the Padres.

The Red Sox will give the nod to James Paxton (2-1, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Connor Seabold (1-2, 5.10 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (2-1, 3.81 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-2, 5.10 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

Paxton (2-1) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.81, a 4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.231 in five games this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Paxton has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

Seabold (1-2 with a 5.10 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season.

His last appearance was on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .265 to opposing batters.

Seabold has collected one quality start this season.

Seabold will look to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 3.4 innings per appearance).

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.