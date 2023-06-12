No. 52-ranked Richard Gasquet will meet No. 74 Christopher Eubanks in the MercedesCup Round of 32 on Monday, June 12.

Gasquet is getting -120 odds to win versus Eubanks (-105).

Richard Gasquet vs. Christopher Eubanks Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Richard Gasquet vs. Christopher Eubanks Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Richard Gasquet has a 54.5% chance to win.

Richard Gasquet Christopher Eubanks -120 Odds to Win Match -105 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 49.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.1

Richard Gasquet vs. Christopher Eubanks Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the French Open, Gasquet was eliminated by No. 78-ranked Arthur Rinderknech, 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-7, in the Round of 128.

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Eubanks took down No. 113-ranked Radu Albot, winning 7-6, 7-6.

Gasquet has played 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 25.7 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his three matches on grass over the past 12 months, Gasquet has played an average of 42.3 games.

Eubanks has averaged 26.8 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 39 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 51.1% of the games.

On grass surfaces, Eubanks has played six matches and averaged 22.7 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.

Gasquet and Eubanks have played one time dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Bordeaux, France Men Singles 2022 Round of 32. Eubanks won that bout 4-6, 6-3, 7-6.

Eubanks has won two sets versus Gasquet (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Gasquet's one.

Eubanks has captured 17 games (53.1% win rate) versus Gasquet, who has secured 15 games.

In one match between Gasquet and Eubanks, they have played 32.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

