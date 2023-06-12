In the Libema Open Round of 32 on Monday, No. 133-ranked Rinky Hijikata meets No. 145 Gijs Brouwer.

Hijikata is the favorite (-140) in this match, compared to the underdog Brouwer, who is +110.

Rinky Hijikata vs. Gijs Brouwer Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Rinky Hijikata vs. Gijs Brouwer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Rinky Hijikata has a 58.3% chance to win.

Rinky Hijikata Gijs Brouwer -140 Odds to Win Match +110 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 53.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.4

Rinky Hijikata vs. Gijs Brouwer Trends and Insights

Hijikata is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 7-5 win over No. 347-ranked Robin Haase in Saturday's qualifying round.

In the French Open (his last tournament), Brouwer was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 223-ranked Juan Pablo Ficovich, 4-6, 3-6.

In his 23 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Hijikata has played an average of 24.1 games (21.1 in best-of-three matches).

In his three matches on grass over the past 12 months, Hijikata has played an average of 27.0 games (18.5 in best-of-three matches).

Brouwer has played 24 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 22.5 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.7% of those games.

In two matches on grass courts in the past year, Brouwer has averaged 28.0 games per match (28.0 in best-of-three matches) and 11.2 games per set, winning 44.6% of those games.

Hijikata and Brouwer have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the 2021 ATP Challenger Cary II, USA Men Singles qualifying round. Hijikata won that bout 7-5, 6-4.

Hijikata and Brouwer have squared off in two sets against each other, with Hijikata capturing two of them.

Hijikata has captured 13 games (59.1% win rate) against Brouwer, who has claimed nine games.

In one head-to-head match, Hijikata and Brouwer are averaging 22 games and two sets per match.

