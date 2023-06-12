In a match slated for Monday, Tatjana Maria (No. 67 in rankings) will meet Shuai Zhang (No. 31) in the Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham.

Maria is the favorite (-250) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Zhang, who is +180.

Shuai Zhang vs. Tatjana Maria Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham

The Viking Open Nottingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Shuai Zhang vs. Tatjana Maria Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tatjana Maria has a 71.4% chance to win.

Shuai Zhang Tatjana Maria +180 Odds to Win Match -250 35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 44.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.1

Shuai Zhang vs. Tatjana Maria Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the French Open, Zhang was defeated by No. 88-ranked Magdalena Frech, 1-6, 1-6, in the Round of 128.

In the French Open (her previous tournament), Maria was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 14-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia, 0-6, 1-6.

In her 48 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Zhang has played an average of 19.1 games.

On grass, Zhang has played eight matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.8 games per match while winning 56.6% of games.

Maria is averaging 21.0 games per match through her 49 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 51.7% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Maria has played eight matches and averaged 27.6 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

Zhang and Maria have not played each other since 2015.

