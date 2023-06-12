In a match slated for Monday, Tatjana Maria (No. 67 in rankings) will meet Shuai Zhang (No. 31) in the Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham.

Maria is the favorite (-250) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Zhang, who is +180.

Shuai Zhang vs. Tatjana Maria Match Information

  • Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, June 12
  • Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre
  • Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom
  • Court Surface: Grass

Shuai Zhang vs. Tatjana Maria Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tatjana Maria has a 71.4% chance to win.

Shuai Zhang Tatjana Maria
+180 Odds to Win Match -250
35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4%
44.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.1

Shuai Zhang vs. Tatjana Maria Trends and Insights

  • In her previous tournament, the French Open, Zhang was defeated by No. 88-ranked Magdalena Frech, 1-6, 1-6, in the Round of 128.
  • In the French Open (her previous tournament), Maria was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 14-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia, 0-6, 1-6.
  • In her 48 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Zhang has played an average of 19.1 games.
  • On grass, Zhang has played eight matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.8 games per match while winning 56.6% of games.
  • Maria is averaging 21.0 games per match through her 49 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 51.7% of those games.
  • On grass surfaces, Maria has played eight matches and averaged 27.6 games per match and 10.0 games per set.
  • Zhang and Maria have not played each other since 2015.

