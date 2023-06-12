Shuai Zhang vs. Tatjana Maria: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Viking Open Nottingham
In a match slated for Monday, Tatjana Maria (No. 67 in rankings) will meet Shuai Zhang (No. 31) in the Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham.
Maria is the favorite (-250) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Zhang, who is +180.
Shuai Zhang vs. Tatjana Maria Match Information
- Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, June 12
- Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre
- Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Shuai Zhang vs. Tatjana Maria Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Tatjana Maria has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Shuai Zhang
|Tatjana Maria
|+180
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|35.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|44.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.1
Shuai Zhang vs. Tatjana Maria Trends and Insights
- In her previous tournament, the French Open, Zhang was defeated by No. 88-ranked Magdalena Frech, 1-6, 1-6, in the Round of 128.
- In the French Open (her previous tournament), Maria was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 14-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia, 0-6, 1-6.
- In her 48 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Zhang has played an average of 19.1 games.
- On grass, Zhang has played eight matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.8 games per match while winning 56.6% of games.
- Maria is averaging 21.0 games per match through her 49 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 51.7% of those games.
- On grass surfaces, Maria has played eight matches and averaged 27.6 games per match and 10.0 games per set.
- Zhang and Maria have not played each other since 2015.
