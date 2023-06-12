In a match slated for Monday, Mikael Ymer (No. 56 in rankings) will take on Tallon Griekspoor (No. 39) in the Round of 32 of the Libema Open.

Griekspoor is the favorite (-155) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Ymer, who is +120.

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Mikael Ymer Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Mikael Ymer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tallon Griekspoor has a 60.8% chance to win.

Tallon Griekspoor Mikael Ymer -155 Odds to Win Match +120 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 52.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.6

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Mikael Ymer Trends and Insights

Griekspoor was defeated 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, 6-7, 4-6 against Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 64 of the French Open (his last match).

Ymer last played on May 28, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the French Open and was defeated 5-7, 2-6, 4-6 by No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti.

In his 50 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Griekspoor has played an average of 25.4 games (23.2 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Griekspoor has played nine matches over the past year, totaling 26.8 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.0% of games.

Ymer is averaging 24.3 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 52 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.2% of those games.

Ymer is averaging 34.3 games per match (32.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set through four matches on grass courts in the past year.

Griekspoor and Ymer each have put up one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on February 14, 2023, with Griekspoor claiming the victory 7-6, 7-5.

Griekspoor and Ymer have played five total sets, with Griekspoor claiming three of them and Ymer two.

Ymer has won 28 games (50.9% win rate) against Griekspoor, who has secured 27 games.

Griekspoor and Ymer have played two times, averaging 27.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

