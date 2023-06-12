Jodie Anna Burrage (No. 111) will face Tereza Martincova (No. 93) in the Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham on Monday, June 12.

Compared to the underdog Burrage (+100), Martincova is the favorite (-125) to advance to the Round of 16.

Tereza Martincova vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham

The Viking Open Nottingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Tereza Martincova vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tereza Martincova has a 55.6% chance to win.

Tereza Martincova Jodie Anna Burrage -125 Odds to Win Match +100 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 50.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.9

Tereza Martincova vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Trends and Insights

Martincova came up short 3-6, 5-7 against Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 128 of the French Open (her most recent match).

In her last match in the qualifying round of the Mutua Madrid Open, Burrage lost 7-6, 5-7, 2-6 against Sara Errani.

Through 45 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Martincova has played 22.3 games per match and won 47.4% of them.

Martincova has played four matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 21.8 games per match.

In the past year, Burrage has played 15 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.2% of the games. She averages 21.5 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

In four matches on grass courts in the past year, Burrage has averaged 20.3 games per match and 9.0 games per set, winning 44.4% of those games.

Martincova and Burrage have played one time dating back to 2015, in the Upper Austria Ladies Linz qualifying round. Martincova was victorious in that match 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Martincova has taken two against Burrage (66.7%), while Burrage has captured one.

Martincova has the upper hand in 28 total games versus Burrage, capturing 16 of them.

In their one match against each other, Martincova and Burrage are averaging 28.0 games and 3.0 sets.

