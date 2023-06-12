In the Libema Open Round of 32 on Monday, No. 40-ranked Ugo Humbert takes on No. 69 Jason Kubler.

In this Round of 32 match versus Kubler (+155), Humbert is favored with -200 odds.

Ugo Humbert vs. Jason Kubler Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Ugo Humbert vs. Jason Kubler Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ugo Humbert has a 66.7% chance to win.

Ugo Humbert Jason Kubler -200 Odds to Win Match +155 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 53.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.8

Ugo Humbert vs. Jason Kubler Trends and Insights

Humbert is coming off a loss to No. 48-ranked Lorenzo Sonego, 4-6, 3-6, 6-7, in the Round of 64 at the French Open.

Kubler is coming off a 4-6, 6-7, 2-6 loss at the hands of No. 130-ranked Fabio Fognini in the Round of 64 at the French Open.

In his 37 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Humbert has played an average of 26.6 games (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his seven matches on grass over the past 12 months, Humbert has played an average of 34.6 games (28.5 in best-of-three matches).

Kubler has played 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 25.4 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.3% of those games.

In 11 matches on grass in the past year, Kubler has averaged 28.2 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 54.8% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Humbert and Kubler have not competed against each other.

