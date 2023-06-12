Ugo Humbert vs. Jason Kubler: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Libema Open
In the Libema Open Round of 32 on Monday, No. 40-ranked Ugo Humbert takes on No. 69 Jason Kubler.
In this Round of 32 match versus Kubler (+155), Humbert is favored with -200 odds.
Ugo Humbert vs. Jason Kubler Match Information
- Tournament: The Libema Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, June 12
- Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
- Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
- Court Surface: Grass
Ugo Humbert vs. Jason Kubler Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ugo Humbert has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Ugo Humbert
|Jason Kubler
|-200
|Odds to Win Match
|+155
|66.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|39.2%
|53.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.8
Ugo Humbert vs. Jason Kubler Trends and Insights
- Humbert is coming off a loss to No. 48-ranked Lorenzo Sonego, 4-6, 3-6, 6-7, in the Round of 64 at the French Open.
- Kubler is coming off a 4-6, 6-7, 2-6 loss at the hands of No. 130-ranked Fabio Fognini in the Round of 64 at the French Open.
- In his 37 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Humbert has played an average of 26.6 games (23.3 in best-of-three matches).
- In his seven matches on grass over the past 12 months, Humbert has played an average of 34.6 games (28.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Kubler has played 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 25.4 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.3% of those games.
- In 11 matches on grass in the past year, Kubler has averaged 28.2 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 54.8% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Humbert and Kubler have not competed against each other.
