In the Libema Open Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 217-ranked Natalija Stevanovic against No. 18 Victoria Azarenka.

With -1400 odds, Azarenka is favored over Stevanovic (+700) in this matchup.

Victoria Azarenka vs. Natalija Stevanovic Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Victoria Azarenka vs. Natalija Stevanovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has a 93.3% chance to win.

Victoria Azarenka Natalija Stevanovic -1400 Odds to Win Match +700 93.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 12.5% 64.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.4

Victoria Azarenka vs. Natalija Stevanovic Trends and Insights

Azarenka was defeated 6-2, 3-6, 4-6 versus Bianca Vanessa Andreescu in the Round of 128 of the French Open (her last match).

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Stevanovic defeated No. 154-ranked Priscilla Hon, winning 4-6, 6-2, 7-6.

Through 36 matches over the past year (across all court types), Azarenka has played 21.5 games per match and won 54.3% of them.

Stevanovic has averaged 23.1 games per match through her 12 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 49.5% of the games.

Stevanovic is averaging 22.0 games per match and 9.4 games per set in three matches on grass courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Azarenka and Stevanovic have not competed against each other.

