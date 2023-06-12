In the Viking Open Nottingham Round of 32 on Monday, No. 72-ranked Viktoriya Tomova takes on No. 119 Elizabeth Mandlik.

Tomova is favored (-175) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Mandlik, who is +135.

Viktoriya Tomova vs. Elizabeth Mandlik Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham

The Viking Open Nottingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Viktoriya Tomova vs. Elizabeth Mandlik Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Viktoriya Tomova has a 63.6% chance to win.

Viktoriya Tomova Elizabeth Mandlik -175 Odds to Win Match +135 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

Viktoriya Tomova vs. Elizabeth Mandlik Trends and Insights

Tomova was defeated 1-6, 6-2, 1-6 versus Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Round of 128 of the French Open (her most recent match).

Mandlik will look to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 victory over No. 164-ranked Daria Snigur in the qualifying round on Sunday.

In her 42 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Tomova has played an average of 21.5 games.

On grass, Tomova has played seven matches over the past year, totaling 24.0 games per match while winning 50.0% of games.

Mandlik has averaged 22.7 games per match through her 25 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 47.7% of the games.

On March 7, 2022, Tomova and Mandlik met in the BNP Paribas Open qualifying round. Tomova came out on top 6-2, 6-1.

Tomova and Mandlik have competed in two sets against each other, with Tomova winning two of them.

Tomova and Mandlik have competed in 15 total games, and Tomova has won more often, securing 12 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Tomova and Mandlik have averaged 15.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

